Pine Ridge Cemetery Chair Jacque Ide had begun her search for information on three veterans after marking veteran graves for maintenance. She found that though these veterans qualified for grave markers through their service to their country, they did not have them.

Getting grave markers requires birth dates, death dates and possibly military records. Records for two of the three veterans, Arnold Oller and Ernest Hopper, were found after rigorous research. Even though Degroot later proved to be the most recently deceased of the three, his information also proved hardest to find.

Next to Degroot's grave was a grave marked with a brass star on a stake, indicating the person buried there was a member of a local auxiliary, but the name had been bleached away. It was possible that this person was buried here due to an association with Degroot.

A call to the national American Legion Auxiliary headquarters revealed records for only one former member with the last name Degroot. This member, Josie Degroot, lived in Jacksonville, Florida, but paid dues to the Pine River American Legion Auxiliary until 1995. It stood to reason that she was married to someone in the American Legion.

Records held by the Minnesota American Legion offices revealed that a Kenneth Degroot living in Florala, Alabama, paid dues to the Pine River American Legion until 1999. A search of local records by Pine River American Legion Post Commander Jim Perry revealed that Degroot had paid dues locally until 1999, and was labeled "deceased."

A story in the Sept. 14 Pineandlakes Echo Journal asking for help finding information on the Degroots attracted the attention of several amateur genealogists.

Pine River Deputy Clerk Rilla Anderson researched Josie Degroot and was able to find a record of divorce from Kenneth Degroot in 1978. More research uncovered an obituary for Josie on Tributes.com reading only, "Josie was born on May 29, 1925 and passed away on Monday, January 10, 2000. Josie was a resident of Jacksonville, Florida."

The newspaper story also caught the attention of Sue Erickson, of rural Pine River, who read it online at pineandlakes.com.

"I figured I might be able to do some research using various websites as I've done genealogy for about 40 years," she said.

Erickson used Degroot's ties to Florida and uncovered more yet. She found two partial family trees, Degroot's place and date of birth, and registration papers along with the names of four daughters - Penelope, Katherine, Debra and Pamela.

Erickson searched FindAGrave.com and found an obituary for Penelope (Degroot) Crookshank, who died in 2002. It listed her surviving sisters, including "Katherine Frasier of Pine River, Minn."

"When I found Ken and Josie's daughter's obituary on FindAGrave.com and it listed the daughter's siblings, with one living in Pine River, I knew I had hit a solid lead," Erickson said.

Frasier was located with help from Perry and other locals. She was also able to fill in many of the questions that came up while searching for her father, including correcting his last name to De Groot.

De Groot was born in Grand Rapids and served two tours of duty as a marine in World War II. He then became a civil engineer in Jacksonville, where he lived most of his life.

Frasier said he oversaw construction of many bridges in that area. It was there that he met Josie Bock, a second generation German American nurse. There they married and raised their children. Some time after their divorce, he moved to Florala, Alabama.

In adulthood, their children moved to different states.

"I came up to visit friends and fell in love with this area," Frasier said.

Frasier's parents joined the local American Legion and Auxiliary when Frasier became commander in the 1970s. When her father died, Frasier had him brought to Pine River for interment.

"He passed away (while visiting) Florida but none of us live there anymore," Frasier said. "I brought him up here because I have a late husband buried out there. I had him buried out here so I can go visit."

Frasier had not one, but two grave markers made for her father. Somehow, the first stone had wrong dates on it, and his name was misspelled on the second stone. To make matters worse, the first one vanished almost immediately, and the second one followed suit.

"I was disgusted," Frasier said. "I went out to check it one day and it was gone. That happened twice. It was shortly after I interred him there. After two times I said, 'The heck with it.' They aren't cheap."

When the second stone went missing, the temporary metal marker there today was placed. With help from Frasier, De Groot may get another stone marker.

"I was elated," Ide said. "I think it's important we remember our vets and have a memorial for each of them. I think it's great and wonderful we found someone who is related to one of the vets."

Frasier was happy to learn that others cared about preserving her father's memory.

"It's really nice of her (Ide)," Frasier said. "I must not be the only one out there. That's good. He'd really be surprised."

Erickson was happy to have a part in finding Frasier.

"I felt honored to play a small part in bringing a marker to a veteran who served in World War II so he would not be forgotten," Erickson said.

Though information on De Groot was found in part due to the assumption his wife was buried next to him, it turns out that assumption was false. Josie is buried in Florida, not at Pine Ridge Cemetery. Without a name, dates or starting place, the occupant of that grave might never be identified.

"It would be nice if we knew who that person is there. She's not a vet, where do we go for that?" Ide asked.

There are other graves in the cemetery that remain unmarked. Ide hopes these will all be identified some day through plot deeds the city holds.

In the meantime, with De Groot, Hopper and Oller all identified, Ide hopes grave markers can be approved without difficulty and possibly delivered by Memorial Day. There is the possibility of a ceremony to honor the vets who have been missing out for years.

"I was so busy concentrating on the cemetery that I didn't have time for that," Ide said. "Now, winter is here and I'll have time to go to the Legion and maybe the VFW in Jenkins to see if maybe they are interested in having a ceremony for the vets."