Crosslake church to host youth service, bluegrass concert
The youth at Crosslake Christian Assembly of God Church in Crosslake will lead worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. Youth Pastor Austin Krueger will share a message.
There will be a focus on Speed the Light, a youth organization that helps provide vehicles for Convoy of Hope for disaster relief.
At 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, the monthly bluegrass concert will be held at Crosslake Christian Assembly of God Church.
Cherished hymns will be shared on a variety of musical instruments, including guitar, banjo, mandolin and violin.
Crosslake Christian Assembly of God Church is located at 13929 County Road 36.