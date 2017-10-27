Crosslake church to host youth service, bluegrass concert

There will be a focus on Speed the Light, a youth organization that helps provide vehicles for Convoy of Hope for disaster relief.

At 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, the monthly bluegrass concert will be held at Crosslake Christian Assembly of God Church.

Cherished hymns will be shared on a variety of musical instruments, including guitar, banjo, mandolin and violin.

Crosslake Christian Assembly of God Church is located at 13929 County Road 36.