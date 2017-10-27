Search
    Crosslake church to host youth service, bluegrass concert

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 5:30 a.m.

    The youth at Crosslake Christian Assembly of God Church in Crosslake will lead worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. Youth Pastor Austin Krueger will share a message.

    There will be a focus on Speed the Light, a youth organization that helps provide vehicles for Convoy of Hope for disaster relief.

    At 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, the monthly bluegrass concert will be held at Crosslake Christian Assembly of God Church.

    Cherished hymns will be shared on a variety of musical instruments, including guitar, banjo, mandolin and violin.

    Crosslake Christian Assembly of God Church is located at 13929 County Road 36.

