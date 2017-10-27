PR-B Family Center needs winter donations

Seasonal workers are let go just when living expenses increase. The abundance of fresh produce available drops to a minimum.

Winters are not only tough because of the driving hazards but also because of the additional demands put on families.

Most of us can "weather" through winter without help, but what about neighbors who have nothing in their coffers to pay the extra expenses? How do they fill their propane tanks? The increased demands on electricity are costly. Without a paycheck, just meeting basic needs like food and gas are a burden.

If you have never been in that situation, it is hard to imagine the stress it puts on families.

Thankfully, we live in a society that has resources available for families to help with these additional expenses. Thankfully, we have a family center that can connect families to these resources and provides resources of their own. Thankfully, we live in a caring community that supports our programs with their generous donations.

You do make a difference right here at home when you send checks into the Pine River-Backus Family Center.

Thanksgiving and Christmas are holidays we celebrate with our loved ones, but they do add an additional burden to our budgets. We believe everyone - rich or poor - should be able to provide a special meal to gather around. This is why we ask your help to provide our food shelf clients with these meals. Christmas for Kids needs help to buy toys.

The meals and toys are not extras from the family center but gifts from you.

Please send donations to P.O. Box 1, PIne River. Questions? Call 218-587-4292.