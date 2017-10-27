PR-B grads busy fighting western wildfires

This past summer was a busy one for Anna and Aaron Bouchonville as they dealt with fires out west. Anna alone logged 800 hours overtime and Aaron managed over 700. They both worked 16-hour days for 14 days in a row.

"Then we come home and take two days off depending on our schedule," Anna said. "Sometimes we go out right away again or sometimes we wait a few days. In a fire season like this, there is a demand for people."

Aaron, based out of Tofte, is a senior firefighter on an engine module crew in the east zone of the Superior district.

"In the springtime we have a short fire season unless it stays dry," Aaron said. "It can range anywhere from a few weeks to a month and a half or two months. If there are wildfires in our forest we go to them. We often do prescribed burns because of windows of opportunities. Then, throughout the summer we work from the end of June through now or even later. We roll out of state to go to wildfires or prescribed burns in different forests."

Anna is a fire prevention technician and primary wildland firefighter who operates out of Arizona.

"I also do the education and outreach to programs in schools," Anna said. "Then on another note, on these big incidents like wildfires, I go out and do public information."

Both were called this past summer as wildfires spread in the western part of the country. This year was particularly lively for them.

"Down at the end of June I went to Arizona," Aaron said. "It was kind of slow down there. I was on three different fires and they were winding down. They weren't too complex, maybe 5,000-acre fires. That one was a slow roll for me. Then I was on a fire in Montana called the Lodgepole Complex, which was almost 300,000 acres. It had a lot of wind on it. There was a lot of grass in that area. They were in a pretty severe drought. It was eastern Montana near a town called Jordan."

Aaron spent most of the season boxing in the fire by cutting down trees and guiding a squad of five digging to remove fuel where the fire could otherwise spread. Anna's experience during the wildfires was a mix of enforcement and public education.

"I started my fire season off in Region 3, New Mexico, Arizona and part of Texas," Anna said. "In our forest we had two large wildfires. Usually I don't spend most of my season in New Mexico, but I did this time because of our large wildfires."

There, Anna provided public information via social media and news releases. From there, she went to Priest Lake, Idaho, where she enforced fire restrictions and provided more public information to resorts and communities.

The rampant fires this past summer were not the first big fires that Aaron or Anna has ever responded to, but they were still full of new experiences for the siblings.

"Comparing seasons, this year was just really unique out west because of how many fires, or how big the fires were," Anna said. "There was lots of smoke. We were surrounded by a wildfire in Idaho, but we didn't have a lot in our area so folks were concerned where the smoke was coming from. I just educated them on fire in general."

Aaron said: "I've been on fires where structures have been lost. I personally have never been on a fire where there's been a fatality. Structures are lost and acreage, they all vary. It all depends. There are different territories where there is grassland and flashing fuels that, when with the right kind of wind, they could rip five or more thousand acres a day."

Surprisingly, some of their biggest difficulties were not the fires themselves, but instead public feedback and travel.

"I don't have anything too crazy, frightening or anything," Aaron said. "It's always interesting going out and just seeing things you run into, like it could be a gnarly tree you would like to get on the ground but it is hung up, or driving is one of the main problems when we go out from Minnesota to Idaho. That's a 26-hour drive. Driving is one of the main problems we have these days, especially on the way home too. You work 14-21 days straight and it takes two or three days to get back. Everyone is wore out."

Anna's department the past few years has been allowing certain small fires to burn out to clean out dry undergrowth and prevent more disastrous fires. This practice is not always popular.

"For so many years we've been putting small lightning strikes out," Anna said. "In New Mexico, if there is an area with no values at risk in the middle of nowhere, we let the fires do their thing and clean up the forest. We don't need to put people at risk in these areas. I guess just informing and trying to educate the public on why we are doing this, how we are doing it and making that shift from conversations where we've been telling them we used to put them out so many years - that can be tricky. You get a lot of questions and push-back from the community on why you didn't just put out a fire when it was an acre or those types of situations. You have to have those conversations, and that can be a little stressful."

That doesn't mean they have not faced any dangerous experiences.

"When we were on the Bonita fire we went to take a bunch of pictures and we had all of our escape routes and safety zones in place," Anna said. "We started to drive up but we were told to pull back because the wind shifted and it was going to jump the road we were going to use to get there. We still have to face stressful situations on the line, whether it's taking photos or anything else. Your head still needs to be on a swivel."

The job isn't all stress, however. Both Bouchonvilles relish the opportunities, experiences and travel they have in their jobs.

"This is my fifth year and every single year I go to a different state and learn something different," Aaron said. "I learn about the geography of a different state, cultures, fuels. Not all the states have the same kind of trees, shrubs and grass. It's neat for me every year to see places I might not have seen if I wasn't working."

"It's an advantage that every assignment is different," Anna said. "We work with different people and meet different people. We also get to see new places. That's why I love what I do."