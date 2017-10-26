Alternative energy expo set Saturday at Deep Portage

In pursuit of those objectives, a wide variety of energy conservation equipment and alternative energy facilities have been installed. Among the alternative energy facilities installed are a wind turbine, three different wood gasification furnaces, a solar hot water array, a variety of solar photovoltaic arrays and several passive solar heating banks.

New energy efficiency/conservation equipment includes higher energy efficiency wood burning fireplace inserts, doors and windows; and swapping out incandescent and florescent lighting for LEDs.

The results have been a significant reduction in overall energy use and a substantial decrease in the center's "carbon footprint'' (the amount of carbon-related air pollution produced by its energy use) - so much so, in fact, that the campus is now considered carbon neutral.

That is, its energy usage now saves more carbon-related air pollution than it produces. Furthermore, the center's usage of and expenditures for energy have been substantially reduced.

The public is invited to the campus, located at 2197 Nature Center Drive N.W. (just off of County Route 46 about 5 miles east of Hackensack) from 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, to learn details about the energy efficiencies and savings achieved and to discover how they (and the environment) might profit from the same actions in their own homes and businesses.

A general introduction at 1 p.m. will be followed by an informative tour of the campus's alternative energy and energy efficiency facilities, led by Deep Portage staff and volunteer experts. At the end of the tour, light refreshments will be served and there will be time for additional questions and answers.

The expo is sponsored by the Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America. There is no charge for admission to the expo. While not required, reservations are greatly appreciated. Attendees can call 218-682- 2325 by Thursday, Oct. 26.