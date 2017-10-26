Attorney Mark Anfinson, a Minnesota Newspaper Association adviser who specializes in issues such as open meeting law and data privacy, said regular meeting agendas "can be amended at any time," even on the fly. The rules are different for special meetings.

When Cloquet Mayor Dave Hallback motioned to add the police chief appointment to the agenda at the start of the Oct. 17 meeting following a contentious work session discussion on the same subject, it was likely legal.

However, it deviated from the city's police and past practices.

The city's personnel policy, which applies to personnel not in a union including the police chief, states that all vacancies for permanent, full-time duties will be posted on the city bulletin boards and advertised in at least one Cloquet newspaper.

That didn't happen with the police chief position, a move that alarmed Jim Langenbrunner, the former fire chief, because it bypassed a process to prevent the denial of qualified candidates, including veterans.

The council also sidestepped a three-person citizen's board appointed to assist with hiring, discipline and firing in the police department.

Former police chief Wade Lamirande, who retired in 2014, said the appointment without a competitive process also went against past practices.

Addressing the Council during the public comment portion toward the end of the Oct. 17 meeting, Lamirande outlined the disimilarities between his appointment and Palmer's. Lamirande tested and scored the highest of the 20 applicants. He was interviewed by the City Council for several hours. He had a bachelor's degree in criminology and sociology, and attended the FBI Academy and other elite law enforcement training programs.

Lamirande's successor and Palmer's predecessor, Steve Stracek, was hired after a nationwide search in a highly competitive and open process.

Palmer's resume states he has a high school diploma from White Bear Lake, attended the New Orleans Police Academy for six months and an FBI White Collar Crime Seminar along with numerous other police training programs with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and DARE.

The council did not interview him. He completed no formal tests. He didn't formally apply for the job.

In the council's packet for the Oct. 17 meeting. City Administrator Aaron Reeves provided members with 13 letters of recommendation for Palmer. Neither the job description nor Palmer's resume was included with the packet.

Reeves said he included the letters because the interim chief provided them and they were "pertinent to the discussion."

When asked about the requirement in the police chief job description for a bachelor's degree in police administration, criminal justice or related field (master's degree preferred), plus eight to 10 years progressive police experience, including four in a police supervisory capacity, Cloquet Human Resources Director James Barclay said experience could be substituted for a degree.

The initial appointment of Palmer as interim police chief followed an emergency closed meeting that resulted in the paid administrative leave of then-Police Chief Steve Stracek. The council bypassed the department's two administrative commanders, Derek Randall and Carey Ferrell, when it appointed Palmer, who was a sergeant.

Stracek was cleared of all allegations in June following a lengthy investigation by an outside investigator but agreed to retire early.