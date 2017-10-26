All Roads Open: Highway 371 project dedicated

The celebration and ribbon-cutting - which Pequot Lakes Mayor Nancy Adams performed with Paul Bunyan-sized scissors - took place outside Pequot Lakes Supervalu along what is now called Patriot Avenue (the former two-lane Highway 371).

The highway expansion project was most controversial in Pequot Lakes, where city officials first voted for a through-town four-lane highway along its then-current route before a new council reversed that decision and opted for a highway expansion along a new route east of downtown. The issue pitted through-town proponents against those who preferred a bypass, or "alternate route" as they preferred to call the highway's eventual new path.

The final decision came in December 2010, and then the highway communities waited until funding surfaced in 2014 to start the project in 2016.

After two years of highway construction that included detours that disrupted Pequot Lakes businesses and residents, the $50 million, 9.5-mile highway is now complete. And plans are taking shape in Pequot Lakes to keep the city a destination for those who could instead opt to drive right by at 65 mph.

Adams highlighted some of those plans, which include a gathering place at the center of town in Trailside Park. An improved park will eventually include a splash park and walking path with flag display, in addition to the recently installed playground. The section of Patriot Avenue from the stoplight to Sibley Street will become parkland. Improvements are slated to start next spring.

"Those are just the beginning ideas," Adams told the crowd gathered at the All Roads Open celebration in the Supervalu parking lot. "You'll be able to walk or bike safely through town, and it'll be a gathering place."

Adams said that more than 60 years ago Highway 371 was built through the center of Pequot Lakes and it really separated the town.

"Now we have a chance to make our town new and develop it," she said, noting the city is looking for an economic boom and social area.

Other area stakeholders spoke at the celebration.

Matt Kilian, Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce president, cited the two seasons in Minnesota: winter and road construction.

"We're starting into one season and the other one is done for now, at least in this community," he said, noting roads, businesses and the Paul Bunyan Trail are all accessible. "We're all open for business in Pequot Lakes."

Supervalu's Chris Quisberg, president of S & R Quisberg Inc., said he was happy construction was done and he appreciated customers' support through the summer, when the road outside his store wasn't accessible from the north or south ends.

"We look forward to doing business as we used to," he said.

Jody Martinson, assistant commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Transportation's operations division, thanked the crowd for their patience during construction, and she thanked the construction crews for their responsiveness.

"It's a beautiful road to drive, but now it's going to be much safer," she said of Highway 371.

Brian Mathiowetz, president of Mathiowetz Construction - the project contractor - praised his team and their partners, saying the design-build aspect of the project presented challenges, including relocating 92 miles of utilities like gas, power, telephone and fiber optic lines.

He acknowledged that they were public enemy No. 1 when they came in and started knocking down trees and working up against people's yards, but said they made a huge comeback with the project.

"We hope we proved a small contractor from southern Minnesota (Sleepy Eye) can do big things," he said. "You have a first-class highway that will live on longer than all of us."