Chili feed, bean bag tourney planned Saturday at PRFD
The Pine River Fire Department and first responders will host a bean bag tournament and chili feed starting at noon Saturday, Oct. 28, at the fire hall.
The bean bag tournament, which has traditionally been held during Summerfest, will be $35 per team with meals included. Winners of the tournament will be based on entries. The tournament will start at 1 p.m., with sign-up at noon.
This year, the event coincides with an all-you-can-eat chili feed for $5 starting at noon.