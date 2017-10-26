Search
    Chili feed, bean bag tourney planned Saturday at PRFD

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 5:30 a.m.

    The Pine River Fire Department and first responders will host a bean bag tournament and chili feed starting at noon Saturday, Oct. 28, at the fire hall.

    The bean bag tournament, which has traditionally been held during Summerfest, will be $35 per team with meals included. Winners of the tournament will be based on entries. The tournament will start at 1 p.m., with sign-up at noon.

    This year, the event coincides with an all-you-can-eat chili feed for $5 starting at noon.

