The event is part of the 14th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Most events run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"These unwanted medications often find their way into the illicit drug supply and significantly contribute to the abuse epidemic that currently plagues our country and destroys lives," the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's Kenneth Solek said.

While Saturday is set aside for receiving unneeded drugs, many law enforcement agencies and pharmacies have drug-collection receptacles that are available year round. A map showing those locations is at http://tinyurl.com/YearAroundDrugReturn