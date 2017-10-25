Foundation awards $350,000 to fight invasive species

From a public recognition effort to train and celebrate lake businesses joining the inspection and early detection fight to a branded bait bag partnership with bait shop operators, the projects mark the final awards through a special five-year project supported by the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council.

"With these projects, we're enlisting additional groups—including lake shore business owners and bait shop operators—to lend their assistance and cooperation in the partnership to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species," said John Sumption, statewide project manager for the Initiative Foundation-led effort, in a news release. "It's another door-opener to get people taking direct action in the prevention of aquatic invasive species."

Based in Little Falls, the Initiative Foundation received $4.04 million in Legacy Amendment dollars during the 2014 Legislative session to fund and evaluate innovative pilot projects throughout Minnesota that limit or prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Resort ambassador project

Focused in Cass and Itasca counties and the Lake Vermillion area, the resort ambassador project was awarded $210,000 and will work with resort, lodge, campground and marina owners to participate in early detection efforts. More than 130 lake businesses cater to thousands of guests annually in Cass and Itasca counties and the Lake Vermillion area. While inspection efforts are becoming more routine at public launch sites, a gap exists in private-sector marinas and other boat launching areas. Through training, compensation and participant recognition, it's anticipated the resort ambassador project will create wider regional networks. The project also will reward private-access inspections, encourage early detection and enhance stewardship—all with the goal of long-term sustainability for Minnesota's tourism and angling industries.

Boat bucket water project

There's no debate. Sometimes it's the bait. In Minnesota, to transport minnows from one lake to another, state law says anglers should replace the water in their buckets with tap or spring water. Few do, however, and it creates one more hole in the AIS prevention bucket. The boat bucket water project, an effort by the Aitkin County Soil and Water Conservation District, was awarded $34,000 and will partner with up to 20 Aitkin County bait shops and resorts at the start of the 2018 fishing opener. Partner bait shops will provide customers with a free gallon of water to replenish bait buckets when anglers move from one lake to another. The fresh water bags would include an AIS prevention logo, prevention techniques and bag recycling information. Bait customers who use the bags will be offered a 50-cent discount on their next bait purchase, or $1 off an artificial bait purchase at the store. Bait shop owners would receive compensation of 50 cents for every gallon of water they distribute.

Civic governance project

It's well established that watercraft and equipment migrating from lake to lake are a primary factor in the spread of AIS. Millions have been spent on prevention and control, and yet there routinely are stories about new infestations. The Citizens League and Minnesota Lakes & Rivers Advocates pilot project in Cass and Ramsey counties was awarded $51,000 and aims to increase coordination and collaboration between state/local governments and stakeholder groups. By taking a policy approach through coaching, work plan development and project coordination—and by linking sportsmen/women groups, lake associations, property owners and tourism and fishing professionals—the project goal is to maximize local engagement while providing a model that can be used in other regions of the state.

Boat traffic analysis: A predictive model

As the saying goes, what gets measured gets done. A project of the Vermillion Lake Association, in partnership with the Sportsmen's Club of Lake Vermillion, the North St. Louis County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Burntside Lake Association, was awarded $33,000 and will put metrics in motion to increase watercraft inspection efficiency. By plotting hour-by-hour arrivals and departures on Vermillion and Burntside lakes for an entire boating season, organizers plan to implement a fast and flexible scheduling system that will increase convenience for anglers and tourists while optimizing savings and maximizing the number of watercraft inspections.

Getting to the root

Sometimes you need to get into the weeds to solve a problem. In Carver County, where an expanding zebra mussel population is affecting Waconia and Minnewashta lakes, a control project is being launched to interrupt the spread of invaders catching a ride on lake-based plants. The project, awarded $22,000, calls for the removal of floating vegetation, hand-removal of rooted vegetation and the potential use of dock-mounted thrusters to clear floating debris from public water accesses. The object is to decrease by 50 percent the number of watercrafts leaving the lake with zebra mussels and other aquatic invaders attached to plant matter. Success will be evaluated by comparing Minnesota Department of Natural Resources inspection survey data to data collected from previous years.

About AIS grants

The Minnesota Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment is working to restore, protect and enhance Minnesota's wetlands, prairies, forests and habitat for fish, game and wildlife. For more information, visit the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council website.

Because AIS such as microscopic juvenile zebra mussels aren't immediately apparent, projects receiving grants must be monitored through June 2019.

The DNR has 935 of the state's more than 11,000 lakes on its AIS infestation list. A body of water is considered infested if it contains invasive species that could spread to other waters or if it is connected to another infested water body.

Ten species are currently on the invasives list. The most widespread include zebra mussels, Eurasian watermilfoil and curly-leaf pondweed. Invasives tend to out-compete native species for food and tend not to have natural predators, resulting in a disrupted ecosystem and decreased recreational opportunities.