Cache of bombs discovered near Minnesota hunting cabin

The Red Lake County Sheriff's Office received a report of potential bomb-making materials found near a cabin in Equality Township, just northeast of Oklee, Minn., at 11 a.m. Sunday after a landowner made an unusual discovery, according to a press release.

A responding deputy "found what appeared to be several pipe bombs, in a container, hidden in a rubble pile on the complainant's property," according to the release.

The Crow Wing County Bomb Squad arrived from Brainerd, Minn., at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday and two technicians were able to disable the bombs. A search of the property was conducted and the area was ruled safe at 7:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are assisting Red Lake County in the investigation.

Investigators believe the bombs were being stored at the property, not planted for detonation.

There is no early indication of how long the bombs have been at the property, who might have put them there or why.

Anyone with information on the bombs is encouraged to contact the Red Lake County Sheriff's Office at (218) 253-2996.