Pine River: Council discusses water fees, maintenance

Public Works Administrator Mike Hansen said in September that the Minnesota Rural Water Association looked at the city's rates and concluded the city should raise rates $7 a month, bringing rates to $42 a month. Realizing this was a significant jump, an alternative $3 a month increase was discussed.

After looking into current rates, income and debt for the Pine River Area Sanitary District, Hansen suggested the city not increase water rates unless further need is determined.

The initial increase was proposed with the consideration that the sanitary district is currently meeting financial obligations by depending on contracts from other service areas outside the city, such as the city of Backus. The rate increase was proposed so the district could meet financial obligations independently.

Hansen, however, discovered that the sanitary district will pay off a significant debt soon, which would reduce a cost to the district approximately equivalent to the proposed increase of $7 a month per user.

Hansen said the district had mentioned future projects, and the city could ask for more information on those projects before deciding whether to allow an increase in rates. If there is no noticeable need visible in the future, there may be no need for an increase.

In other business, the Pine River City Council learned during its meeting that some temporary storage sheds the city is using to store pipe and other materials do not conform to building code.

Hansen said they have been replacing the covers on these buildings as they have worn out over the years, but knowing the sheds do not conform, he requested permission to use part of the maintenance department building fund, estimated at $8,000, to construct a lean-to on the back of the city maintenance buildings.

The lean-to would be constructed in such a way that it can be moved when it comes time to add on to the shed. Hansen said they are considering using the remaining $10,000 in the building fund to replace the maintenance shed floor.

The council approved a lean-to not to exceed $10,000.

Hansen said the city is also working with National Joint Powers Alliance to gain access to expensive maintenance equipment owned by other NJPA members. Joint ownership of expensive equipment among several cities would save cities money in the long run, especially when compared to the cost of rental or purchase of such equipment outright.

In other action, the council:

• Agreed to participate in a housing study by the Cass County Economic Development Corporation. The study will cost $5,000, with the city taking only a share of $1,500 of the cost.

• Approved a change order for the airport project to include painting the city's name and elevation on a concrete apron at the airport for a cost of $8,262, with the state covering three-fourths of the cost.

• Received an invitation from Police Chief Paul Sand to observe the department's annual laser shot training.

• Approved amendment to the city liquor ordinance, extending the city's beverage serving timeline for Jenkins. Currently the city ordinance bans alcohol sales before noon Sundays. The American Legion has been busy during football game days while hosting potlucks. Once the clock strikes noon, all the customers order at the bar. Amending the ordinance from noon to 11 a.m. will allow the Legion to serve customers as they arrive, instead of all at the stroke of noon.

• Approved a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, public hearing to rezone a property owned by Turner Towing. It was once commercial, but then was re-zoned residential by a former owner.