Parade of Trees event set Dec. 2 in Hackensack

Participants are needed. Individuals, groups and organizations are invited to participate by designing and creating a Christmas tree, wreath or centerpiece, purchasing all supplies to create it, and then donating it to the event for the silent auction.

Participants can be as creative as they like, from creating a traditional holiday tree, wreath or centerpiece to one that may be more modern and unexpected.

There are many ways to volunteer besides creating a silent auction item.

All are invited to attend the event and bid on items. The Family Safety Network encourages area businesses to plan to bid on items at the Parade of Trees event for their holiday decorations. People may also bid on any item that would be donated to a family that has received services from the Family Safety Network at some time in the past year and who would greatly benefit from such a gift during what can be a challenging time of year.

The Family Safety Network's mission is to provide services and build relationships to keep all families safe. It has existed since 1993 and works with people experiencing domestic violence to meet self-defined needs by providing information and support. The network is committed to providing advocacy to victims of violence by offering confidential personal and legal advocacy, confidential support, help in filing court documents such as orders for protections and harassment restraining orders, accompaniment to court hearings and other appointments, safety planning, women's weekly support group, 24 Hour Crisis Line, emergency transportation, public presentations for community education, and information and referral services.

Other upcoming events include Give to the Max Day on Nov. 16 and the annual Radiothon to End Child Abuse on Dec. 7-8.

Proceeds from all fundraisers go to support the Family Safety Network, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization.

For participant or volunteer forms for Parade of Trees, or for more information about the Family Safety Network, visit www.familysafetynetwork.net, email familysafety34@hotmail.com, or call 218-547-1636.