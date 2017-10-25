Nisswa Smiles to host Halloween candy buy back Nov. 1; Candy will be sent to troops overseas
Nisswa Smiles will hold its 5th annual Halloween candy buy back from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Kids can bring unopened Halloween candy to the Nisswa Smiles office (between Rafferty's and the Totem Pole on Main Street) and receive $1 for every pound (up to 5 pounds). Kids must be accompanied by an adult.
Candy will be shipped in care packages to troops overseas through Operation Gratitude.
Those who give candy will have their names entered in a contest to win a bicycle or a Three Bear Waterpark package.
For more information, call 218-963-6330.