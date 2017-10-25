Swimming lessons offered at AmericInn

Swimming lessons are available through Pequot Lakes Community Education for ages 9 months and older at the AmericInn in Jenkins.

Class times are tentative and based upon enrollment. Each half-hour lesson will be scheduled Mondays, Oct. 30-Dec. 4, or Wednesdays, Nov. 1-Dec. 6. Times will range from 3-6:30 p.m. at a cost of $48 per session.