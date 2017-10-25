Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Crow Wing Genealogical Society to meet Oct. 26

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 11:30 a.m.

    The Crow Wing County Genealogical Society will meet Thursday, Oct. 26, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Family History Center, 101 Buffalo Hills Lane, Brainerd, with social hour from 6-6:30 p.m. and the meeting and program to follow.

    Nick Reindl will give suggestions and tips on managing and digitizing photos, slides and films with a demonstration on using duplicating equipment.

    For more information, call 218-828-9178 or 218-851-4819.

    Explore related topics:NewsCrow Wing County Genealogical SocietyChurch of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
    Advertisement
    randomness