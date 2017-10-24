DFL dinner set Oct. 28 in Nisswa
The 15th annual Cass and Crow Wing County DFL fall dinner will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Nisswa American Legion Post 627.
Guests will gather for social hour beginning at 4:30 p.m. where they will have the opportunity to mingle with invited guest politicians. Invited guests include Gov. Mark Dayton, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, Congressman Rick Nolan, Sens. Al Franken and Amy Klobuchar, as well many elected state officials and candidates for area seats. The six gubernatorial candidates have been invited to speak also. They include Chris Coleman, Erin Murphy, Tim Walz, Rebecca Otto, Paul Thissen and Tina Liebling.
There will be silent auction items as well as live auction items to bid on. Tom's famous caramel corn will be sold before dinner.
A buffet dinner of sliced roast beef au jus, fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, salad, rolls and dessert by Chef Dan from the American Legion will be served at 5:30 p.m. A cash bar will be available.
Seating is limited to the first 200 guests. For more information, contact Martha Stenglein at 218-330-8355.