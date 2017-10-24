DFL dinner set Oct. 28 in Nisswa

There will be silent auction items as well as live auction items to bid on. Tom's famous caramel corn will be sold before dinner.

A buffet dinner of sliced roast beef au jus, fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, salad, rolls and dessert by Chef Dan from the American Legion will be served at 5:30 p.m. A cash bar will be available.

Seating is limited to the first 200 guests. For more information, contact Martha Stenglein at 218-330-8355.