Manhattan Beach: Council disagrees on agenda

Before approving the agenda, Mayor Paul Allen said the tax levy item should not be on there, as the council discussed and approved that in September. Several citizens, however, wrote to City Clerk/Treasurer Amy Wannebo asking to put the tax levy on the agenda because they believe the city has too much money in its bank account to be taxing residents this year.

City Attorney Andrew Kalis said it is up to the mayor and clerk to make the agenda, per city bylaws. But because there was disagreement, he said the council should vote on whether to discuss the tax levy.

The council voted 3-1, with Wannebo opposed, to take it off the agenda. Allen did not vote.

The council set the preliminary tax levy at $70,000 - the same as last year - in September. The final levy can be lowered but not raised before final approval.

An item on the agenda called "communications" brought more dispute later in the meeting. The item refers to several emails residents sent to the city. Allen said he didn't think those concerns should be discussed unless they pertain to agenda items.

Kalis read the agenda bylaws, which includes "petitions, requests and communications" as a category. He said these emails are undisputable communications and should be included in meeting minutes. The council, he said, should spend a few minutes going over them but could waive reading them aloud, which council members did.

Later, resident Larry Wannebo spoke to the issue of communications, saying he felt it was important to include them on the agenda. After some discussion, Allen said he was not made aware of some of the emails residents sent until the meeting and he believed the council should see all agenda items beforehand. Amy Wannebo said she was never told to forward these types of emails on to the mayor and council.

Kalis said if residents send an item to the city in accordance with bylaws, it should be reflected in meeting minutes. He added that there should be a policy on how to put items on the agenda, and the council asked him to draft a policy of that sort.

In other business Oct. 3, the council:

• Tabled discussion on meeting recordings until further information can be obtained. The council allowed the clerk to buy a recording device for meetings but has not yet decided whether those recordings will be posted on the city website. Several residents spoke in favor of putting the recordings online.

• Changed the classification of city council and planning and zoning members from independent contractors to employees for tax purposes.

• Donated $100 to the Initiative Foundation. Other organizations - the Crosslake Fire Department, Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway and Crow Wing County Historical Society - requested donations from the city, but accountant Chris Clasen said the city cannot use public funds to donate to nonprofits.

• Approved a general citizen and a planning and zoning complaint form for residents to express their concerns.

• Tabled discussion on updates to the city website.

• Tabled the decision to buy an all-in-one printer/scanner until the item can be budgeted.