Crosslakers to meet Oct. 27 with government officials

The public is invited to attend this meeting.

In 2016, the Minnesota Design Team held a series of town meetings to gather grassroots information on the public's ideas for improving Crosslake. The Crosslakers have been working since then to advance those ideas that have had the most support from local residents. The meeting will begin with progress reports on several Crosslaker projects including:

• Working with the University of Minnesota to conduct a feasibility study to see if establishing a National Loon Center in Crosslake makes sense. Should that occur, it would be a major first step toward evening out the roller coaster seasonal economy the business community faces while making Crosslake an even more compelling destination during the tourist season.

• Making Crosslake's streets, sidewalks and trails safer, more attractive and better connected. A grant supported by the group resulted in a study by Blue Zones, which will be revealed at the meeting showing many ways these goals can be accomplished.

• Advocating for good public policy issues like protecting water quality, building a first-class charter school at no cost to local taxpayers, updating the Crosslake comprehensive plan in a meaningful way and providing market rate workforce housing. Progress reports on all these areas will be presented at the meeting.

"We are eager to share our ideas with elected officials and agency leaders and to get their ideas on how we can work together to improve upon them and make them a reality," Crosslakers Chairman Bob Perkins said.

The Crosslakers is an all-volunteer organization with no paid staff. Any project that it takes on must be in line with one or more of its core principles, which are to enhance the unique ecology of Crosslake; to create vibrant places that connect people to nature; to establish a better balance of facilities for driving, biking, boating and walking; to provide a diverse balance of housing, business and public amenities; and to celebrate and preserve Crosslake's heritage.