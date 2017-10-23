Jenkins: Council approves classification with conditions
The Jenkins City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 10, approved a Crow Wing County land classification of a property at 3134 Pine St., with the condition that the city receive $3,500 that is assessed to the property for cleanup.
The two-lot property had a quonset hut that the city has since demolished and removed. The cleanup cost accounts for the $3,500 condition for the county classification. The county is classifying the land because it is now tax-forfeited.
The council also approved membership to the Minnesota Association of Small Cities.