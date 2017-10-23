Cougar range expansion topic of Oct. 25 program

LaRue will give an overview on the state of cougar science, discussing potential habitat, dispersal routes, population viability and implications for ecosystems devoid of this apex predator.

This program is sponsored by the Brainerd Lakes Area Audubon Society, and is free and open to everyone. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Jennifer Lust at naturegirljl@hotmail.com.

The Cougar Network is the only research nonprofit tracking cougar range expansion in North America. Cougars once roamed most all of North America, but were extirpated from the eastern and Midwestern regions by the early 1900s. Cougar presence outside its current range in the western United States has increased in the past 25 years, suggesting an eastward range expansion.