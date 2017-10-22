Nisswa Garden Club to meet Oct. 26

Jeff Dirks, Horticulture Department staff member with Central Lakes College, will be the guest speaker to present, "Flower Bed Design." Hosts are Phyllis Hill and Debbie Widstrom.

For more information about this meeting, call Marie at 218-963-7494.

Upcoming events include the club's holiday party from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at Sherwood Forest.

The club meets at noon the fourth Thursday of each month at Lutheran Church of the Cross. New members are always welcome. Visit the club's website at www.nisswagardenclub.org for more information.