Nolan staff to hold meetings in area
U.S. Congressman Rick Nolan, D-Minn., announced the locations of Congress Comes to You meetings his staff will operate Wednesday, Oct. 25, in Crosslake and Ideal Township.
"Hearing directly from residents makes me a better advocate in Washington for the great people of Minnesota's 8th District," said Nolan. "Congress Comes to You meetings are an opportunity to meet with members of my staff and discuss matters of interest and importance to you."
Meetings will be from 9-10 a.m. at Crosslake City Hall, and 1-2 p.m. at Ideal Town Hall.