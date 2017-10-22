Mayor's Notebook: Investing in Crosslake's future

And, we've had enough rain, so I don't need to water my evergreen trees. Life just doesn't get much better.

October is also shaping up to be a very busy month in Crosslake. Construction is underway on the new community school, the Dream Island Bridge replacement is underway. Anchor Point Road as well as other road projects will be completed by the end of the month, and upgrades at the city sewer plant have begun.

While those are the visible projects that you can see, much more is happening behind the scenes.

The title for this column, "Investing in Crosslake's future," is a theme I've thought a lot about over the past 10 years. But what does that really mean and how does it affect us all? I'm sure it might conjure up a variety of different perspectives; however, as I was doing some research, I found an article on 10 forward-thinking American cities. It was interesting that while all 10 were major cities, as I read the paper I found that Crosslake shares many of the same challenges and opportunities, only on a smaller scale.

For example:

• Cleveland: working on economic equality and sustainability, leading a greener transportation initiative and a bike share program.

• Minneapolis: working on public communication for easy communication access with free hotspots and a new light rail between Minneapolis and St. Paul.

• Chicago: working on affordable housing and "pedestrianizing" its downtown.

• Boston: working on fostering entrepreneurship, adding new jobs and businesses.

Sound familiar? So let's take a look at how this relates to Crosslake. Perhaps the best way to do that is to refer to the work being done to update our Crosslake comprehensive plan. While still in draft form, I believe we have the beginnings of a document that will lead Crosslake in the right direction as we move forward into the future.

We have identified eight leading themes to help guide the process of planning and implementation. Those themes are economic vitality, land use, housing, connectivity, infrastructure, environment, recreation and community facilities.

As an example, the theme economic vitality lists three goals under that heading: 1. Capitalize on Crosslake's unique economic drivers. 2. Encourage economic growth. 3. Consider the financial impacts of decisions.

Again, sound familiar? As I went through Crosslake's past comp plans going back to the 1990s, they all have similar themes. Sure, a few things have changed. For example, the word "sustainability" was not used back then, but 30 years ago our community wanted pretty much the same things as it does now.

So, while the plans may have been worded differently, in the end it's still about the economy, housing, transportation and environment.

The question for the council as well as for our citizens is simply this: How do we move this effort from planning to implementation? That is the challenge and the opportunity.

To be sure, Crosslake has accomplished many projects in the past and continues to do so with the building of our new school, housing and infrastructure. But, as our community continues to change, as it certainly will, we need to prepare for that change: more traffic, new residents, both young and old, while still maintaining our same essential core values; preserving the environment and our "up north ambiance;" supporting a year-round economy; and above all, keeping you, our citizens, guests and tourists, safe.

Are we up to the challenge? I think so! I know I'm ready, and I urge you to become part of investing in Crosslake's future. For in the words of Daniel Burnham, "Make no little plans; they have no magic to stir men's blood and probably themselves will not be realized."

This column reflects my personal perspectives and opinions and does not necessarily speak for the council as a whole. So, if you have questions or concerns with anything said here, stop in at city hall Wednesdays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. for a cup of coffee or just to chat.