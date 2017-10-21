Police Blotter - Oct. 19, 2017

THEFT: Report on Oct. 14 at 11:25 a.m. of the theft of a duck boat on Little Pine Road in Emily.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Oct. 15 at 9:57 p.m. of a driver arrested for DWI on County Road 3 in Crosslake.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

BURGLARY: Report on Oct. 12 at 11:39 a.m. of a burglary on County Road 16 in Jenkins.

CRASHES: Report on Oct. 8 at 1:19 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Veterans Street in Jenkins.

Report on Oct. 13 at 5:47 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 168 and Hurtig Road.

THEFT: Report on Oct. 10 at 9:19 a.m. of a theft on Blueberry Lane.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Oct. 13 at 7:06 p.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI and speeding on County Highway 1 and Clover Hill Road in Jenkins.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASHES: Report on Oct. 10 at 9:32 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on Roy Lake Connection and State Highway 371.

Report on Oct. 11 at 8:18 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 77 and Nokomis Avenue.

Report on Oct. 13 at 4:04 p.m. of a property damage crash in Nisswa.

TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on Oct. 12 at 9:07 p.m. of an adult female arrested for felony probation violation and possession of a hypodermic needle on State Highway 371 and Hole In The Day Drive.

Report on Oct. 15 at 1:05 a.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree refusal on State Highway 371 and Hole In The Day Drive.

Crosslake Police Department

CRASH: Report on Oct. 15 at 1:36 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 66.

THEFT: Report on Oct. 10 at 3:14 p.m. of a theft on Sundance Loop.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on Oct. 9 at 3:59 p.m. of a property damage hit-and-run crash on Arnold Palmer Drive.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Oct. 15 at 4:12 a.m. of a driver arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance crimes on County Road 11 and Appalachian Drive.

Cass County Sheriff's Department

BURGLARY: Report on Oct. 9 at 11:47 a.m. of a burglary of 32nd Avenue in Backus.

CRASHES: Report on Oct. 8 at 12:40 p.m. of a property damage crash on Interlachen Road in Lake Shore.

Report on Oct. 8 at 6:20 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 49 in Pine River.

Report on Oct. 9 at 4:24 p.m. of a personal injury crash on State Highway 371 in Hackensack.

Report on Oct. 10 at 10:10 a.m. of a personal injury crash on Lost Lake Road in Lake Shore.

Report on Oct. 11 at 12:13 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 5 in Hackensack.

Report on Oct. 12 at 3:03 p.m. of a property damage crash on Front Street in Pine River.

Report on Oct. 14 at 2:22 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 in Hackensack.