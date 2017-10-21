Police Blotter - Oct. 19, 2017
Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department
CRASH: Report on Oct. 13 at 3:51 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 6 and Martz Road in Emily.
THEFT: Report on Oct. 14 at 11:25 a.m. of the theft of a duck boat on Little Pine Road in Emily.
TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Oct. 15 at 9:57 p.m. of a driver arrested for DWI on County Road 3 in Crosslake.
Pequot Lakes Police Department
BURGLARY: Report on Oct. 12 at 11:39 a.m. of a burglary on County Road 16 in Jenkins.
CRASHES: Report on Oct. 8 at 1:19 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Veterans Street in Jenkins.
Report on Oct. 13 at 5:47 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 168 and Hurtig Road.
THEFT: Report on Oct. 10 at 9:19 a.m. of a theft on Blueberry Lane.
TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Oct. 13 at 7:06 p.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI and speeding on County Highway 1 and Clover Hill Road in Jenkins.
Nisswa Police Department
CRASHES: Report on Oct. 10 at 9:32 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on Roy Lake Connection and State Highway 371.
Report on Oct. 11 at 8:18 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 77 and Nokomis Avenue.
Report on Oct. 13 at 4:04 p.m. of a property damage crash in Nisswa.
TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on Oct. 12 at 9:07 p.m. of an adult female arrested for felony probation violation and possession of a hypodermic needle on State Highway 371 and Hole In The Day Drive.
Report on Oct. 15 at 1:05 a.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree refusal on State Highway 371 and Hole In The Day Drive.
Crosslake Police Department
CRASH: Report on Oct. 15 at 1:36 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 66.
THEFT: Report on Oct. 10 at 3:14 p.m. of a theft on Sundance Loop.
Breezy Point Police Department
CRASH: Report on Oct. 9 at 3:59 p.m. of a property damage hit-and-run crash on Arnold Palmer Drive.
TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Oct. 15 at 4:12 a.m. of a driver arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance crimes on County Road 11 and Appalachian Drive.
Cass County Sheriff's Department
BURGLARY: Report on Oct. 9 at 11:47 a.m. of a burglary of 32nd Avenue in Backus.
CRASHES: Report on Oct. 8 at 12:40 p.m. of a property damage crash on Interlachen Road in Lake Shore.
Report on Oct. 8 at 6:20 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 49 in Pine River.
Report on Oct. 9 at 4:24 p.m. of a personal injury crash on State Highway 371 in Hackensack.
Report on Oct. 10 at 10:10 a.m. of a personal injury crash on Lost Lake Road in Lake Shore.
Report on Oct. 11 at 12:13 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 5 in Hackensack.
Report on Oct. 12 at 3:03 p.m. of a property damage crash on Front Street in Pine River.
Report on Oct. 14 at 2:22 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 in Hackensack.