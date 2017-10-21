CSAH 13 public information meeting set Oct. 24
Crow Wing County and Lake Edward Township will hold a public information meeting to discuss the County State Aid Highway 13 improvement project at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Lake Edward Town Hall.
The meeting will begin with a brief introduction to the project - which is scheduled for 2020 - followed by a question-and-answer session. Maps and other pertinent information relating to the project will be available.
The proposed road improvements will extend 3.2 miles from County Road 137 to County State Aid Highway 4. The goal of the project is to improve a variety of well-documented challenges that are located within the existing highway corridor.