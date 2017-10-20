Scarf-dyeing workshop set for Oct. 21

The workshop offers an introduction to a fun and easy method of dyeing silk scarves using a special tissue paper. Students will create two colorful scarves to take home.

The registration fee covers all instruction and materials needed. Cost is $25 for Crossing Arts members, or $30 for non-members. Additional scarves and materials will be available for purchase after the class.

Register by calling The Crossing Arts Alliance at 218-833-016 or in person at 711 Laurel St., Brainerd.