Scarf-dyeing workshop set for Oct. 21
The Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd will be offer a silk scarf-dyeing workshop with Diane Runberg from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 21.
The workshop offers an introduction to a fun and easy method of dyeing silk scarves using a special tissue paper. Students will create two colorful scarves to take home.
The registration fee covers all instruction and materials needed. Cost is $25 for Crossing Arts members, or $30 for non-members. Additional scarves and materials will be available for purchase after the class.
Register by calling The Crossing Arts Alliance at 218-833-016 or in person at 711 Laurel St., Brainerd.