Local DFL units hold Day of Action training event
Crow Wing County DFL, Cass County DFL and Aitkin County DFL will hold a Day of Action training event Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Brainerd Public Library.
The training is designed for volunteers and potential candidates for state or local office. Topics will include "Letters to the Editor: Fundamentals, Facts, and Framing," "Campaign 101: The Nuts and Bolts," and panels with former candidates and state legislators.
Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided, so anyone with dietary restrictions or other questions should contact Tiffany Stenglein at cwcdfl@gmail.com or 218-270-8030.