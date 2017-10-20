Cornfest harvest festival slated Saturday

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, with dinner from 4-8 p.m. at Foothills Christian Academy on First Avenue in Backus.

A $20 ticket will earn everyone a pumpkin to take home, games, goodie bags, snacks and more. Activities include pumpkin painting, candy corn bowling, face painting, coloring contests, necklace creation, bingo, ring toss, a fishing pond and a costume contest.

A harvest dinner of turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, dinner rolls, cranberries, corn and pies will cost $10 per adult or $6 per child. The cost of the meal is included in tickets to the festival.

Proceeds will go to the annual Cornfest celebration for 2018.