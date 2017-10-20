Spanish teacher Chris Palmer presented to the board, showing the tentative itinerary and outlining the cost of the trip for roughly 35 individuals. The cost is set for $2,879 per student - assuming at least 25 people go on the trip - plus a $10 Nicaraguan "tourist tax." This cost includes all meals, hotels, basic traveler's insurance and a fluent Spanish-speaking guide.

There will be one chaperone for every six students traveling, and an individual with medical training will travel with the group as well.

Now that the board approved the trip, the classes can begin fundraising for it.

"We will do some fundraising, but not nearly enough to pay for the entire trip," Palmer said. "I tell the kids to think of it as spending money."

In other action, the board conducted its first reading of a revised class-size policy, which revised current policy language to call for class size "guidelines," as opposed to strict caps on sizes.

After three readings, the board may take action on the policy revisions.

The board also approved 17 donations to the district, 10 of which have been designated for the Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts totalling $9,520.

Board members Derrek Johnson and Kim Bolz-Andolshek were not in attendance.