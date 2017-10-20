Endicott awarded them his monthly Tiger Pride award, stating:

"A few weeks ago we tragically lost two members of our PR-B family. We had many people go above and beyond to make sure that all were given the support and care they needed. The strength of our community was evident in many ways. A few efforts stood out as we worked together in this difficult time.

"Charity Crannell and Jason Trout were first responders on scene for both of these incidents. They also gave us the important information we needed to know as a school so we were reporting accurately. Also so we could provide support. Their service to the school, but also the communities, as they perform first responder work should be absolutely applauded in every way.

"Gina Dabill and Nicki Linsten-Lodge, our youth and family workers, stepped in big time to support our families and staff so we could have the proper supports in place to make sure those of us who haven't been in school for these types of situations understood the resources we had available to us. They need to be acknowledged for the work they continue to do for our students and our staff as they continue to work through the grieving process.

"Holly Simonson of Northern Pines provided an unbelievable service to our learning community, both students and staff, that had a need to go some place and deal with all the emotions that go with these types of situations.

"I give my Tiger Pride award to these folks. There were many more. I could make a list that was endless, but those folks really stepped up and deserve this Tiger Pride award."

In other business Monday, the board:

• Learned the school district received an environmental stewardship certificate for its use of recycled material for flooring in the recent construction project.

• Accepted resignations of LeeAnn Staples and Bethany Bean, paraprofessionals; and Steve Dahms, bus driver. The board thanked Staples for her years with the district, as she was present.

• Hired Caila Bryant and Marcia Defatte as paraprofessionals; Isaak Anderson as high school Knowledge Bowl coach; Melanie Lindquist as junior high Knowledge Bowl coach; John Riewer as varsity boys basketball coach; Mike Dinnel as assistant boys basketball coach; Randy Schwegel as varsity girls basketball coach; Tucker Sheley as assistant girls basketball coach; Shaun Howard as junior high basketball coach; Lisa Toft as junior high girls basketball coach; Travis Hoffarth as varsity wrestling coach; Tom Demars as assistant wrestling coach; Justin Franke as junior high wrestling coach; Jennifer Anderson as speech coach; Mike Shetka as robotics coach; Jason Trout as robotics coach; and Pam Mills and Kay Sawyer as prom advisers.

• Approved at-will employee letters of assignment for many departments.

• Approved a 2017-20 master agreement with the Service Employees International Union, Local #284.