The male camel died during the night. Exam results show the camel likely died from natural causes due to advanced age.

Poopy was born at Roosevelt Park Zoo. His true name was Hufferja, named for the veterinarian who assisted in his delivery. Keepers bonded with the new camel, affectionately calling him 'Poopy,' and the name stuck. He was halter trained at a young age and frequently traveled to schools as a part of the zoo's education outreach program when he was small.

A female companion, Mulan, died this spring. It is unlikely Poopy's death is related to her passing, zoo officials said. Both camels were advanced in age and receiving geriatric medical therapy.

Bactrian camels are classified as "critically endangered" on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Red List. The Bactrian camel has two humps on its back. Most of the population is domestic. The species is native to Central Asia, nomadic, with a tolerance for a wide climate range.

The zoo is open through the winter from Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.