"It's an avenue for women veterans to be able to tell their stories: Good things, bad things, funny things, sad things, inspirational things," said Bridget Cronin, executive director of the Ars Bellum Foundation in St. Paul.

The Ars Bellum Foundation, Minnesota Department of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Women Veterans Initiative and 23rd Veteran are working together on the joint project.

Campaign members started reaching out to Minnesota women veterans on Sunday, Cronin said.

"We're actually getting responses back faster than we can answer them. Women veterans are very excited about this project," she said.

Cronin said she hopes to have around 30 veterans involved in the project. After the women sign up and the campaign chronicles their stories, a November photo shoot will be held for participants.

The photographs, along with the women's stories, will then be displayed in an exhibit at the Veterans Service Building near the state Capitol in February.

"It will launch there, and then after we do the initial exhibit ... the VFW is going to help us with logistics in taking a tour around the state of Minnesota," Cronin said.

The campaign will also release televised public-service announcements featuring their stories.

Cronin hopes the campaign will raise awareness of Minnesota's growing population of women veterans.

Minnesota currently has more than 29,000 female veterans, according to the Ars Bellum Foundation.

"I think that a lot of them do feel like no one knows," she said. "No one understands; no one realizes that they've served."

Women veterans of all backgrounds and service branches are encouraged to participate in the campaign, Cronin said.

Women veterans interested in participating should contact Bridget Cronin at 651-231-3364, or by email at Bridget.Cronin@arsbellumfoundation.org.

