Minn. artist donates original works to her church

So when she and her husband, Roger, downsized their living quarters this year, Iverson knew she had to find new homes for some paintings.

"I didn't have room for all these paintings from all these years," said Iverson.

A loyal member at Peace Lutheran Church in New London, Iverson decided to donate a large chunk of her collection to the church.

She delivered more than 100 original paintings.

A box of small, unframed paintings are being sold for $10 each but larger pieces that are matted and framed will go to the highest bidder in a silent auction that ends Sunday.

All the money raised stays with the church.

Letting go of personal artwork isn't always easy and involves a transition of time.

When she completes a painting "I fall in love with it" and think "I'll never get rid of it," she said.

But after it's "under the bed for a year, I'm willing to let it go," she said with a good-natured laugh.

"My very favorite ones I still have," Iverson said.

Since she's always creating new paintings, Iverson said reducing her inventory now makes room for new ones.

"I paint all the time," she said. "It's part of me."

Buying original artwork doesn't come easy for some, Iverson said, including for people who have difficulty appreciating the difference between one-of-a-kind paintings and mass-produced wall hangings that are purchased "because they match the davenport."

Iverson said she hopes the auction raises needed money for the church, and that the buyers find paintings that "speak to someone in some way" and will find a place in their homes.

Giving such a large collection of her artwork away is another opportunity for Iverson to continue her mission of promoting the arts.

A Julia Iverson Art Scholarship is given every year to a New London-Spicer graduate, and every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon she hosts the Creating Art Together community art group she started 20 years ago after retiring from teaching.

Known as CAT, members come together for workshops with noted artists, speakers and a couple hours of doing artwork together.

Mostly they paint, she said.

There are 50 members on the roster who pay an annual $10 fee, with about 20 who come regularly to the sessions held at Peace Lutheran Church.

Iverson gives "kitten classes" to beginners who want to learn to paint, in hopes of inspiring others to nurture a new hobby and new way of looking at the world around them.

Iverson's paintings are not limited to one subject matter.

There are paintings that depict people captured in a moment during a community parade, sun filtering through trees on a lake, or desolate landscapes from the west.

She takes photos of scenes that capture her eye and retreats to her home studio to translate that piece of reality into a work of art that may include abstract shapes and unreality-like colors.

Always her worst critic, Iverson had a rare moment of light-hearted self-revelation while sitting in the fellowship hall at the church that's lined with the paintings and the silent auction bid sheets: "I sit here and think, 'Huh, I am pretty darn good.'"

If you go ...

NEW LONDON — A collection of original artwork by Julia Iverson is being sold in a silent auction at Peace Lutheran Church, 100 4th Ave SW, New London.

Artwork can be viewed and bid on weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and this Sunday starting at 8 a.m.

The silent auction closes at 12 p.m. Sunday.

Winning bidders will be contacted to pick up and pay for their paintings in the church office.

For more information contact Peace Lutheran Church at 320-354-2774.