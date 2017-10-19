Recently, the deaths of 14-year-old Gene Harrington on Sept. 19 and Brenden Fenstermaker on Sept. 22 shocked Pine River and surrounding communities. Emergency responders were not immune.

"I was indirectly involved in the two incidents, but I knew everyone involved," said Pine River Police Officer Shawn Birr. "From the accidental hanging - I talked to the young man (Harrington) before, so I know who he is. I know he's part of our school and has been for years already. I looked at it as, I may not have had a very personal connection with him, but I do know who he is and I feel bad for his parents. I have kids that age. I see how that affects the other kids in our community that I do have a closer relationship with. I feel bad.

"With the other incident, I knew those guys (Fenstermaker and Zach Munsch, who were involved in a rollover accident in which Fenstermaker died) personally from driving school bus or sports bus. I know who those guys are. I know them from school. They have a lot of the same interests I did as a kid with hunting and fishing and football and baseball and all this stuff."

In a small-town setting, police officers and firefighters are often long-time or lifelong residents who have deep community connections.

"There's a good chance when you see a pager with a rollover ... you brace yourself because you don't know who you might see," Birr said. "You just don't know. It can weigh on you even if you don't know the person."

Birr has two sons in the school district, he is the police liaison to the school and he drives school bus.

Mike Hansen is a Pine River firefighter and the city's public works administrator. His wife, Tamara, is Pine River mayor and runs a daycare. In addition, their children were all raised in the Pine River-Backus School District.

Like Birr, Hansen knows that answering emergency calls comes with a risk, such as when his next-door neighbor - 3-year-old Maria Borland - died in 2016. He didn't respond to that call, but it still affected him and fellow firefighters.

"I've seen enough of this stuff and done enough of it, then it happened next door to a girl that was always in my backyard and in my house and a good friend of my daughter," Hansen said. "Being close-knit does affect us to a great amount."

Neither Birr nor Hansen are strangers to arriving on scene to find someone they know. In 2015, when Birr responded to an automobile crash north of Pine River, he arrived to find a friend. It wasn't the first time he had ever responded to an incident involving someone familiar.

"The Mike Kelly call was stressful," Birr said, referring to the Pine River businessman who died in a rollover accident. "There was nothing I could do about it. He was gone before I got there. That's stressful just because of knowing him. I've been on numerous calls. I was on scene when Evan (Lindquist) was killed by the bus. That was more personal to me because I had literally driven that bus the whole week before that because that driver had gone on vacation. I was driving a transport van when it happened. I knew not only the young man, but also the bus driver involved. That was stressful."

Even when they don't know victims at an incident, that doesn't mean emergency responders don't feel some lasting effects.

"No death is ever a pleasant one," Hansen said. "Dying isn't what you see in the movies, where you slowly drift off to sleep. The majority of them are ugly. None of them are good to see, but medicals definitely increase your contact with it."

Birr said: "Any kind of bad accident scene will stick with a person for a little bit because we kind of relate. That could be someone I know or something like that, or especially any accident that involves kids. They are young and it's generally nothing they did wrong to be involved in an accident."

Encountering fatal incidents as part of the Pine River Fire Department was once less common before the department started handling medical calls.

"When I first started in the department, we didn't do medicals," Hansen said. "Your contact with death was fairly infrequent. ... You thought you saw it a lot until you started doing medicals. When we started doing medicals it was fairly frequent."

For comparison, local fire departments often receive fire and vehicle calls numbering in double digits, and these incidents often have no injuries. First responders usually handle over 100 calls a year, and while not all are critical incidents, they all involve human beings.

Since Hansen joined the fire department 25 years ago, more and more attention is being paid to the mental health of emergency crews.

"Probably that first half, stress debriefings weren't a thing," Hansen said. "There was none of that. I think our first debriefing may have been for Evan Lindquist. We've had numerous calls that they probably should have been called for prior to that or since. It's always a matter of checking with the guys. Anymore we just do it and if nobody shows up, that's fine. At least it is there, and if you have it people feel more comfortable going."

Likewise, police departments often call critical incident debriefings following tragic events. Though Birr hasn't attended a debriefing, he said it is important that police and firefighters find some way to talk about incidents and manage their stress.

"I know other people go to debriefings and are able to sit and talk as a group about what happened and what they saw and be able to debrief that way," Birr said. "It's good, because if you don't do that and you let it build up, it's just not good for your health. It's just extra stress, and stress leads to other issues that can come up. It's good you can get the debriefing done."

Hansen said: "A lot of people don't like to admit to having issues because some people think it's a form of weakness. Really it's just about mental health. I think they are valuable. Everyone deals with this stuff in a different way. For some it would be debriefing, for others that might not help at all. It's like any tool you can use, especially when it is free, you'd be a fool not to use it."

Debriefings, such as those done by Central Minnesota EMS Critical Incident Stress Management team, involve volunteers who are either former or current emergency medical services members coming to a department and facilitating a discussion about the incident in question. The team then advises responders what to look for and how to mitigate stress.

"All the debriefing is is a really structured conversation." said Central Minnesota EMS Regional Coordinator Marion Larson.

In these departments, mental health is among the top priorities, though people often feel the need to hide emotional distress. Police and firefighters, often described in familial terms, even train to care for one another following stressful incidents.

"The biggest thing is as someone directly dealing with this stuff, for other people to know that we are aware of how the stress affects us and we try to watch out for each other so the stress doesn't build up," Birr said. "We can do that. The big thing is, with law enforcement and fire departments we are all big, tough guys and we don't ever want to let that vulnerability out to show we are human and it affects us. It is something we do watch out for for each other. If the public sees something they feel is stressful, there's people out there to talk to. If you come across an accident or that sort of thing, there are people to help out."

Larson said: "It's changing, but there used to be a culture of, 'We take care of ourselves; I'm really strong and I don't need this,' but we are starting to learn more and more that stress is really impactful and there is starting to be more acceptance of dealing with stress on an organizational level or even an individual responder level."

Those who don't manage their stress risk long-term impacts on their work or home life.

"Some of the things they teach folks is stress can be a loss of sleep, it can be a loss of appetite or change in appetite," Larson said. "There are all of these physical ways stress can manifest itself. When you are stressed you don't think as clearly. You have other things in your mind so maybe your decision-making might not be at 100 percent. The goal of the team is to make sure you are able to recognize that stress and be able to deal with that stress so we have resilient EMS providers making good decisions. General stress in your life, the stress our EMS providers experience while working or volunteering, impacts them in their day-to-day life at home, at their job and it can be hard for them to function."

For members of fire departments, police departments and ambulance services, there is a 24-hour hotline through Central Minnesota EMS Region at 1-800-556-4911.