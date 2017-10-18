Victims speak out on area opioid crisis

"Opioid" generally refers to painkilling prescription medications that have similar effects as opium, such as hydrocodone, codeine and morphine. Brand-name opioids include Vicodin, OxyContin and Percocet.

Several opioid users and family members of users spoke up at the public forum organized by the office of Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Klobuchar staffers planned to go to Virginia, Duluth and Cloquet on Tuesday, but Monday, it was Brainerd area residents who spoke inside the Crow Wing County Land Services Building.

Jill McKenzie runs not only the Crow Wing County Drug Court—a diversion program to keep local drug offenders from recidivism—but two other similar courts in Crow Wing and Aitkin counties. One of her own family members battles an addiction. Many people with an opioid problem don't get interventions because they don't come into contact with law enforcement, she said.

"Even if a family member says, 'Hey, I think you have a problem,' they're like, 'No, it's my prescription, this isn't an issue for me,'" McKenzie said. "Trying to get that person to admit that they have a problem ... trying to get them in treatment, if they don't agree to go, you have nowhere to go with it."

McKenzie said she took the family member to the emergency room dozens of times, and each time she had to remind the staff not to give a person with an addiction more opioids.

Lori DuBois, one of McKenzie's staff members at the county DWI court, explained the position she was put in when, while DuBois was in addiction recovery, a doctor almost gave her opioids during a hospital stay.

"I just said, 'No, I'm not taking it,'" DuBois recalled. "But if I wouldn't have said anything, she would have given it to me."

One man, who said he was 72, raised the question of what should be done for people who need opioids for pain management. The man said he was hospitalized for six months after he fell. He resorted to smoking marijuana to relieve pain, since his doctor was reluctant to give him morphine, he said.

"You've got him (the doctor) scared to even pick up a pen," the man said.

Dr. Peter Henry, chief medical officer for the Essentia Health system, spoke up in response to the man's comments. Henry said he didn't want to involve himself in the specifics of the man's case (the man said his doctor was in Staples). But generally speaking, Henry said, opioids can cause a greater risk of falls in older patients, such as the fall the man experienced. He suggested the man keep working with his doctor and try to find a solution that doesn't rely on opioids, like physical therapy or occupational therapy.

"I know that this is an issue that affects many, many families—including my own—in the state of Minnesota," Henry said, although without elaborating on his personal experience. "I am personally convinced that we have created a perception among part of the public that opiates are the only way to appropriately treat pain."