Kids activities will include storytelling, face painting, pumpkin painting, giant Jenga, ladder golf and ring toss. Winners will receive prizes.

Jr's #19 BBQ will provide brats, burgers, ribs, brisket and ice cream for purchase. Locally brewed beer from Gull Dam, Big Axe and Roundhouse breweries will be served. Root beer will also be available.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids under 10 or $20 for a family.

Crosslake's wooded village contains over 10 historical structures with artifacts of the area's early history.

