Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Crosslake Historic Log Village to host first October Family Fest

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 6:00 a.m.
    The building that is Duffy’s Tavern was also from Lumbertown and was obtained and moved to the Village in 1998. It is equipped with furnishings to represent an early saloon. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal

    October Family Fest, a new event at Crosslake's Historic Log Village, will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

    Featured entertainment will be live music by Virg and the Eldorados.

    Kids activities will include storytelling, face painting, pumpkin painting, giant Jenga, ladder golf and ring toss. Winners will receive prizes.

    Jr's #19 BBQ will provide brats, burgers, ribs, brisket and ice cream for purchase. Locally brewed beer from Gull Dam, Big Axe and Roundhouse breweries will be served. Root beer will also be available.

    Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids under 10 or $20 for a family.

    ---   ---   ---   ---   ---

    Crosslake's wooded village contains over 10 historical structures with artifacts of the area's early history.

    Learn more about Crosslake's Historic Log Village - click here!

    ---   ---   ---   ---   ---

    Explore related topics:NewsOctober Family FestCrosslakeHistoric Log VillageConcert
    Advertisement
    randomness