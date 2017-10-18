"Since 2006, CERTs has awarded more than $1 million to over 270 projects," said CERTs Director Lissa Pawlisch. "Those projects ranged from solar on schools to city street lighting, from renewable home heating to faith community energy outreach, and much more."

Past projects can be seen at mncerts.org/projects and case studies read at CERTs" target="_blank">mncerts.org/blog-series/seed-grants. CERTs seed grants support labor costs for Minnesota projects. The focus is on community energy efficiency and renewable energy. Projects should be highly visible and replicable, and also spark conversations about clean energy benefits.

Applications are due by Friday, Oct. 20. Award announcements will be made in early 2018. Learn more and apply at Funding" target="_blank">mncerts.org/rfp. Funding for these projects is provided through the Minnesota Department of Commerce, Division of Energy Resources.

Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort in Hackensack is a past recipient of the CERTS seed money, which was applied toward the facility's 40 kW solar array. Other projects can be seen in Duluth, the White Earth Reservation, Henderson and Willmar, among other communities.