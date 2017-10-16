'The ugly truth' about opioids in Crow Wing County

In a video message to those assembled in the county land services building, Klobuchar said opioids spread across Minnesota with "lightning speed." In 2016, 376 Minnesotans died from drug overdoses, Klobuchar said. So far in 2017, more than 600 people have joined them — more than the number who have died from car crashes or murders.

It's about 10 times the amount of people killed in the Las Vegas shooting earlier this month.

Local law enforcement and county officials working around Brainerd seemed to agree that rather than opioids, methamphetamine was the more prevalent drug at the moment.

However, Brainerd Police Chief Corky McQuiston said officers may not have enough to combat the spread of opioids specifically.

"I don't know if we have the resources to continue to try and rise to the level of the challenges that we're facing," McQuiston said.

McQuiston said Gov. Mark Dayton's proposed legislation at the Minnesota Legislature would have given hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding for local drug task forces, but that proposal was shot down.

In attendance was an undercover deputy with the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, who works as a member of the local drug task force combining the Baxter, Brainerd, and Crow Wing law enforcement agencies. Most people see Crow Wing County as a vacationland, the deputy said, but the reality was something different.

"Chief McQuiston and I, and many other law enforcement ... we kind of see what the ugly truth lying underneath (is here)," he said.

The deputy said some of the drug stings the task force has undertaken turned up fentanyl and carfentanil, drugs so potent he felt it necessary to carry overdose medication in the event one of the team went down simply from examining the drugs.

Dr. Peter Henry, chief medical officer of the entire Essentia Health system, detailed a fight against an equally destructive but perhaps more nefarious form of opioids. These are the pain medication pills a doctor prescribes to his or her patient that can easily fuel an addiction or crime. Klobuchar noted in her video message 4 out of 5 heroin users start by abusing prescription painkillers.

Kara Griffin, division manager for Crow Wing County Community Services, talked about the Take It To the Box campaign, which allows people to safely dispose leftover pills at county facilities. She also mentioned a partnership between the county and the Minnesota Department of Health to facilitate distribution of the drug naloxone at local pharmacies. The drug can bring an opioid user back from the brink during an overdose event.

Back at a county board meeting in April, county staff tried to introduce commissioners to information about the state program promoting the distribution of naloxone. Commissioner Paul Thiede was skeptical of the idea of giving lifesaving overdose drugs to "addicts."

But for the county staff members who deal with residents addicted to opioids, their jobs require them to take opioid abuse seriously.

For example, Nathan Bertram oversees adult social services for the county, including mental health and substance abuse. His job includes helping those who lack insurance that would pay for addiction treatment. He said his department sees opioid users every week. There have also been several prenatal exposure cases over the past year, with women continuing their addictions into pregnancy.

Baxter Police Chief Jim Exsted also attended the forum.