Initiative Foundation awards local grants

The following local organizations received grants:

• City of Pequot Lakes: Pequot Lakes Thriving Communities Initiative - $5,000 to support projects resulting from the city's TCI program, including a trademarked community brand, skateboard park, community website and comprehensive plan revisions.

• Brainerd Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Education Association: Bridges Career Institute for Region Five for High School Internship and Apprenticeship Models - $5,000 to identify high school juniors and seniors from Brainerd, Pequot Lakes and Crosby-Ironton school districts and match them with summer jobs in manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare and information technology.

• Central Lakes College Small Business Development Center: Small Business Growth and Success Initiative - $10,000 for consulting services that provide assistance in business plan development, loan application preparation, financial project analysis, market feasibility assessments and other guidance to help local businesses grow.