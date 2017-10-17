Search
    Initiative Foundation awards local grants

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 4:30 a.m.

    The Initiative Foundation and its partner funds awarded $753,744 in grants during the third quarter of 2017 to support organizations and projects primarily in the 14-county region of central Minnesota.

    The following local organizations received grants:

    • City of Pequot Lakes: Pequot Lakes Thriving Communities Initiative - $5,000 to support projects resulting from the city's TCI program, including a trademarked community brand, skateboard park, community website and comprehensive plan revisions.

    • Brainerd Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Education Association: Bridges Career Institute for Region Five for High School Internship and Apprenticeship Models - $5,000 to identify high school juniors and seniors from Brainerd, Pequot Lakes and Crosby-Ironton school districts and match them with summer jobs in manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare and information technology.

    • Central Lakes College Small Business Development Center: Small Business Growth and Success Initiative - $10,000 for consulting services that provide assistance in business plan development, loan application preparation, financial project analysis, market feasibility assessments and other guidance to help local businesses grow.

