Initiative Foundation awards local grants
The Initiative Foundation and its partner funds awarded $753,744 in grants during the third quarter of 2017 to support organizations and projects primarily in the 14-county region of central Minnesota.
The following local organizations received grants:
• City of Pequot Lakes: Pequot Lakes Thriving Communities Initiative - $5,000 to support projects resulting from the city's TCI program, including a trademarked community brand, skateboard park, community website and comprehensive plan revisions.
• Brainerd Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Education Association: Bridges Career Institute for Region Five for High School Internship and Apprenticeship Models - $5,000 to identify high school juniors and seniors from Brainerd, Pequot Lakes and Crosby-Ironton school districts and match them with summer jobs in manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare and information technology.
• Central Lakes College Small Business Development Center: Small Business Growth and Success Initiative - $10,000 for consulting services that provide assistance in business plan development, loan application preparation, financial project analysis, market feasibility assessments and other guidance to help local businesses grow.