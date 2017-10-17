Drawing, essential oils classes offered in Pequot Lakes

• Still Life Drawing: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 19, 26 and Nov. 2, for ages 14 and older, Seven Swans Studio in the Jack Pine Center, Pequot Lakes. Fee: $35, includes class materials.

Practice and improve drawing skills and techniques.

• Essential Oils 101: 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, Pequot Lakes High School Room G102. Fee: $15 for class and $15 for materials, payable to instructor the day of the class.

Learn about Young Living therapeutic grade essential oils. Handouts will be provided, and samples will be available. Students will make and take home a pillow spray, anti-itch roller and a lavender sugar scrub.

Community Education instructors wanted

Pequot Lakes Community Education is looking for instructors for its winter community education book. Any ideas are welcome. The deadline for the winter book is Oct. 30.

Contact Andrea at 218-568-9342 or anelson@isd186.org for more information.