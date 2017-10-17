Nisswa Women's Club to meet Oct. 19

Jana Shogren, director of resource and development at Central Lakes College, will be the guest speaker and will present the program of "The Importance of Scholarships to Student Success." Club member Bonnie Mork will introduce the 2017 nontraditional scholarship winners - Christina Hagen, JoLene Elliott, Der Cha, Alex Maciej, Rebecca Bearth and Ashlyn Pfeil, recipient from the Nisswa Women's Club Endowment Fund.

Hostesses for the meeting will be Deanna Anderson, Roberta Freese, Juli Friedrichs, Jo Quam and Mona Warren. Lois I. Jensen will present the inspirational.

Members are reminded that club dues are now being collected. For more information or to make a reservation, call Marilyn Wottreng at 218-251-7754.

Visit nisswawomensclub.org for more club information and "like" the club on Facebook.