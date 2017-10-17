This year, STAR replaced the school's previous assessment program, NWEA. The school is required to assess students each spring and to do formal progress monitoring during the year. Students will be tested with STAR at least twice a year to determine how they're doing. The new tests give teachers specific information on where certain students might be struggling and how they can help those students.

"Once you figure out how to use (the STAR reports), it gives you some really specific, targeted information for exactly what these kids need to work on, which for me, saves a ton of time and is really, really helpful because I know right where their deficit areas are," said school board member and special education teacher Mara Powers. "It's a nice, efficient way to get right at what they need, so I think it was a good choice."

Powers said there are also online programs teachers can use to help kids get used to the format of the STAR tests and to help with problem areas.

Parent board member Jeremy Max asked if students can access any of the online programs from home if they or their parents want to put in extra work.

"Not every kid's going to be able to take advantage of it at home, and I totally understand that, and they shouldn't be expected to take advantage of it at home, but you're doing the kids who have an ability to do it at home a disservice by not passing along that information," Max said, adding that encouraging kids to do more online work could result in more students continuing on in Crosslake's online high school program.

The other parent board members, Kysa Corbett and Lori Scharenbroich, then asked if teachers had lists of the online tools students can use in each class and, if not, if teachers could make lists to hand out at parent-teacher conferences in two weeks.

Teachers on the board agreed that lists of resources students can access at home - if they choose - would be a good idea to provide at conferences and will see if other teachers will get on board.

In other business Monday, the school board:

• Approved the school's annual report to the Audubon Society.

• Approved the 2017-18 World's Best Workforce plan and scheduled the annual WWBF meeting for 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, which is before the regular school board meeting.

• Approved the template for the director evaluation.

• Heard that enrollment is at 208 students, and September attendance was 93.3 percent.

• Heard from the LAKE Foundation that construction on the new school building is underway and so far on schedule. The group's fall campaign will wrap up at the end of October.

"At that point, we can revisit exactly where ... we're at and what we need to get to get the lease payments and all of that stuff lined up," LAKE Foundation member Richard Eide said.

• Approved an annual $75 Minnesota Board of School Administrators fee.

• Heard that the environmental education committee held its first meeting Friday, Oct. 6, and discussed goals for the year, which include community-parent outreach and meeting Audubon Society goals.

• Heard that Oct. 23 will be a staff development day, where staff will learn about new assessment tools and different ways to help students who are struggling with class material. Staff will also attend a mental health seminar at the Log Church.

• Heard that parents were split down the middle on a survey about implementing school uniforms. Director Todd Lyscio said a majority of teachers were opposed to uniforms. Unless a big problem arises, Lyscio and the board agreed not to discuss the issue any further.

Board member Bev Loeffler did not attend.