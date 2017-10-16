Eagles Nest Church to host fundraiser dinner Oct. 18

Funds raised will go to the church's women's ministry to help with outreach to hurting women in the community. Tania Melby, women's ministry director, said this ministry was birthed out of her own brokenness and the many similar stories and cries for help from women in her church and community.

"I was one of those women needing so desperately a place to heal. I had found that it was hard to find a place that fit my desperate need for help. Most programs focus on treatment, not transformation," Melby said in a news release. "Through our ministry we offer a safe refuge for broken women to come just as they are, to be loved, valued, hearts healed and made whole through the touch of Jesus. We help women deal with the deep pain of all kinds of life issues, getting to the root of the problem instead of putting a Band-Aid on it. If you're hurting, going through abuse, divorce, chronic illness, depression, death of a loved one, single mom - whatever your struggle, please don't go through it alone. God sees your pain and we are here to walk with you through your journey to find hope, freedom and transformation."

Eagles Nest Church is at 6714 County Road 11, Breezy Point.