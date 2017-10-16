Pine River-Backus Family Center: You can help those in need

The legend (according to Greek mythology) is that it was from this horn that the god Zeus was fed as an infant. It represents a store of abundance.

Just a traditional Thanksgiving decoration. Abundance leads to contentment, which can keep us blind to what is happening in the world around us. We forget that people are hungry; people are cold, have health needs and family needs.

They simply need our help.

When I am in the Pine River-Backus Family Center, I see everyone who comes in. They come to see nurses for the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) or Child & Teen Checkup programs. They see Karen for MNsure, faxing, copying, emailing or to use our computer or phone.

Karen has information on fuel or housing resources or SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). Limited family financial support is available.

Moms-to-be are helped with health needs and information by Alex. Love and Logic parenting classes are offered. John coordinates a program of prevention for teen drug and alcohol use and a new program is developing regarding adult drug issues.

Hungry? The food shelf is open twice a week and the Nutrition Assistance Program (NAPS) for Seniors is distributed here.

And a big etcetera for other programs throughout the year.

If you know anyone in need of any of these services, please have them call 218-587-4292.

Our Christmas for Kids program will be starting soon. A holiday food box will be available for food shelf clients.

You can support all of these programs with one check to P.O. Box 1, Pine River, MN 56474. Questions: Call 218-587-4292 or drop by 245 Barclay Ave. for a cup of joe.