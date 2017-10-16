Parks and Recreation Director Jon Henke told the council that the community center sound systems have had issues for years. These issues hinder classes offered at the center, especially the aerobics classes, where many participants are senior citizens.

"Most importantly, it's for the classes that bring in a majority of the revenue for the community center," Henke said of the aerobics classes. "People expect a certain quality of service, I think, when they come into the community center, and when we have the meetings and we have educational sessions, it's nice if you can actually hear what's being talked about."

Henke said sound systems in the meeting rooms were installed in 2007, but have had several problems. And the gymnasium sound system was installed in 1996, but it hasn't worked for years. A frustrated patron recently donated $500 to improve the gymnasium sound system because of all the issues.

After seeking bids for the project, the parks department found the lowest cost estimate to be $16,783.01 from Digital Horizons, and Henke said the department has enough money in the budget for the expense. The council approved the proposal.

Public safety

The Crosslake Police Department responded to 227 incidents in September, including four property damage crashes, one personal injury crash, one fire, one theft and two traffic arrests.

In Mission Township, police responded to 84 calls in September, including one fire, one traffic arrest and one personal injury crash.

The Crosslake Fire Department responded 32 calls in September, including one building fire and two gas leaks.

In other business Monday, the council:

• Scheduled the 2018 Fourth of July fireworks on Saturday, July 7. Though fireworks are usually the Saturday before the holiday, Chamber Director Cindy Myogeto said the chamber advisory board recommended July 7 because it is in July and closer to the actual holiday.

• Heard from Crosslaker member Bill Monroe that representatives from city, county, state and federal government will meet with Crosslakers and members of the Minnesota Design Team at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at Crosslake Lutheran Church. The meeting will bring community members up to speed with ongoing projects and get their feedback, and it will serve as a discussion about how people in Crosslake can work with government officials to build a stronger community.

• Scheduled a meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, for the city council to meet and review progress on the comprehensive plan rewrite.

• Heard from the Whitefish Area Property Owners Association president about a public hearing regarding Enbridge Energy's proposed Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project. Two hearings will take place at 1 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Crosslake Community Center.

• Agreed to rezone a plat of land on Village Road to non-conservation so it can be sold.

• Scheduled a public hearing to consider the proposal from the LAKE Foundation that the council assist in the acquisition, construction and equipping of the new Crosslake Community School building during the regular council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13. The council previously agreed to use the city as a passthrough for a conduit loan to the LAKE Foundation for financing purposes.

• Approved a local bridge replacement program grant agreement between the city and the Minnesota Department of Transportation for $619,927.05 to the city for the Dream Island Bridge project.

• Approved a snowplowing policy for 2017-18.