Flu vaccines available

"The Minnesota Department of Health recommends everyone 6 months old and older get an annual flu vaccination to help protect themselves and others. And if your child is between 6 months through 8 years, he or she may need two doses, four weeks apart, so check with your healthcare provider," said Denise Sjodin, Crow Wing County public health nurse and Child and Teen Checkups advocate.

Flu symptoms, such as headache, sore throat, fever, cough and body aches, come on quickly. By the time the symptoms can be felt, a person has already become contagious. The flu can also be more dangerous for infants or toddlers, the elderly or those with lung issues.

"Good hygiene is also important to help stop the spread of flu germs. Teach your children how to wash their hands well and how to cough or sneeze into their elbow, rather than their hands," Sjodin said.

To schedule a flu vaccination and wellness visit for a child, teen or young adult on MA, contact a participating provider and ask for a Child and Teen Checkups visit. Adults and those not eligible for a Child and Teen Checkup should contact their medical provider or pharmacy about being vaccinated.

More information, including a current list of local Child and Teen Checkups providers, can be found at www.ChildAndTeenCheckups.com or by calling 1-877-724-1080. Appointments can be scheduled by contacting participating providers and asking for a Child and Teen Checkup.