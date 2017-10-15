This program is designed to make a behavior change in participants and is set up to last a full year. The program starts with participants meeting weekly for one hour for 16 weeks. Following the 16 weeks, the program will eventually transition into monthly sessions to help participants become more independent.

To register for the Lifestyle Change Program in Pine River, visit crowwingenergized.org/events/lifestyle-change-program-pine-river-at-530pm/ or call Jackie Thurlow 218-454-5901.

For more information on the class offering, visit " target="_blank">crowwingenergized.org/get-involved/national-diabetes-prevention-program-ndpp/.