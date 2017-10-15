Essentia Health to host Lifestyle Change Program at PR-B Family Center
Essentia Health will offer a Lifestyle Change Program starting Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Pine River-Backus Family Center.
The Lifestyle Change Program (also known as the National Diabetes Prevention Program) is an evidence-based program provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that is designed to help participants lose weight, increase physical fitness, develop problem-solving skills and coping skills, and embrace a healthy lifestyle.
This program is designed to make a behavior change in participants and is set up to last a full year. The program starts with participants meeting weekly for one hour for 16 weeks. Following the 16 weeks, the program will eventually transition into monthly sessions to help participants become more independent.
To register for the Lifestyle Change Program in Pine River, visit crowwingenergized.org/events/lifestyle-change-program-pine-river-at-530pm/ or call Jackie Thurlow 218-454-5901.
For more information on the class offering, visit " target="_blank">crowwingenergized.org/get-involved/national-diabetes-prevention-program-ndpp/.