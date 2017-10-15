Crosslake Community Center offers classes, events

Day passes or a 10-visit punch card will be available.

Denise Thompson is the instructor.

• "Music of the Mississippi:" 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

The Everett Smithson Band will perform in concert, sponsored by the Legacy Program. After the concert, guests can join in on a free harmonica lesson taught by Smithson. The Minnesota Blues Society will sponsor the lesson.

• Fall basketball

Registration is open for the fall basketball program. Practices will be held from 3:30-4:45 p.m. Tuesdays and 6-7 p.m. Thursdays at the community center. Scrimmages will be held on Saturdays in Pequot Lakes.

• New to Medicare: 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The Senior Linkage Line and the Crosslake Community Center will offer a New to Medicare class for those interested. Pre-registration is required. Call 1-800-333-2433.

• Enbridge meeting: 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission will hold public hearings and evidentiary hearings on the certificate of need and route permit applications filed by Enbridge Energy for its proposed Line 3 replacement project.