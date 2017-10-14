Police Blotter - Oct. 14, 2017

CRASH: Report on Oct. 7 at 2:31 a.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Nashway Road in Nisswa.

THEFT: Report on Oct. 9 at 11:46 a.m. of the theft of a utility trailer on Carol Circle in Nisswa.

Crosslake Police Department

CRASH: Report on Oct. 3 at 4:32 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 66.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Oct. 3 at 7:56 a.m. of a driver arrested for driving after revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and speeding on County Road 11.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

BURGLARIES: Report on Oct. 3 at 11:29 p.m. of a burglary on State Highway 371 in Jenkins.

Report on Oct. 7 at 12:11 p.m. of a burglary on Gleason Avenue in Jenkins.

CRASHES: Report on Oct. 2 at 9:29 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and County Road 168.

Report on Oct. 8 at 1:19 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Veterans Street in Jenkins.

THEFTS: Report on Oct. 2 at 9:12 p.m. of a cell phone theft on Olson Street.

Report on Oct. 5 at 10:20 a.m. of a stolen ATV on Derksen Road.

Report on Oct. 5 at 5:28 p.m. of a theft on Brunes Street.

Report on Oct. 7 at 6:26 a.m. of a theft on Spruce Street.

Report on Oct. 7 at 11:37 a.m. of a theft on First Street.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Oct. 1 at 10:49 p.m. of a driver arrested for second-degree DWI on Lilac Street and 12th Avenue.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASHES: Report on Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. of aproperty damage car/deer crash on County Road 11.

Report on Oct. 6 at 6:15 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11 and Chanel Road.

Report on Oct. 7 at 8:54 p.m. of a property damage vehicle/deer crash on County Road 11 and Spruce Drive.

Report on Oct. 9 at 3:59 p.m. of a property damage crash on Arnold Palmer Drive.

THEFTS: Report on Oct. 5 at 9:21 a.m. of a sailboat stolen on Butternut Circle and Butternut Lane.

Report on Oct.8 at 1:23 a.m. of a theft on Breezy Point Drive.

Cass County Sheriff's Department

BURGLARIES: Report on Oct. 4 at 10:48 a.m. of a burglary on Eighth Street in Backus.

Report on Oct. 6 at 6:52 p.m. of a burglary on 54th Avenue in Pine River.

CRASH: Report on Oct. 4 at 8:59 p.m. of a property damage crash on Front Street in Pine River.